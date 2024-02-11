Socialist Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M'membe announces that his party's Central Committee has resolved to support PF's Bowman Lusambo in Kabushi and Joseph Malanji in Kwacha Constituency in the forthcoming by-elections scheduled for September 15, 2022 during a press briefing on August 17, 2022

Socialist Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M'membe announces that his party's Central Committee has resolved to support PF's Bowman Lusambo in Kabushi and Joseph Malanji in Kwacha Constituency in the forthcoming by-elections scheduled for September 15, 2022 during a press briefing on August 17, 2022

SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says many people are failing to sleep nowadays as they keep wondering where the next meal will come from. Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Friday, Dr M’membe said the country was losing more people every day because of the high cost of living and hypertension, which is caused by stress. “We come to you again with the same cries that are growing louder and louder from our people about the cost of living. The cost of living is ever increasing. The cost of living according to JCTR for a family of five has increased by K398.12 from K9,157.31 in December 2023 to K9,555.53 in January 2024. For most of our families, things…...