A MAN of Lusaka’s Libala South identified as Jeff Mulenga has allegedly taken his own life after shooting his girlfriend. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the girlfriend, only identified as Bwalya, aged 23, is reported to be out of danger. He explained that the woman sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was rushed to the hospital by Police officers who responded to a call from members of the public in Chalala. “A man of Lusaka’s Libala South identified as Jeff Mulenga allegedly took his own life after shooting his girlfriend. The girlfriend, only identified as Bwalya, aged 23, sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was rushed to the Hospital...



