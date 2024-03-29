THE Department of Immigration has removed 118 illegal immigrants from the country during the mass removal exercise conducted on March 27, 2024. In a statement, Friday, Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the immigrants were removed after serving sentences for various immigration offences, while some had yet to appear before court but the exercise was undertaken to decongest the Correctional Facilities. He stated that those removed during the exercise were 90 Burundians, 25 Tanzanians, two Rwandese, and one Ugandan. “The Department of Immigration in Lusaka has successfully removed 118 illegal immigrants from the Country. Those removed during the mass removal exercise conducted on 27th March 2024 were 90 Burundians, 25 Tanzanians, two Rwandese, and one Ugandan. Most were removed after...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.