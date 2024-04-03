Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Reuben Lifuka says it will not help the ruling party to make it difficult for the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) or any political movement to be registered as a political party. And Lifuka says local government institutions need to strengthen their integrity committees, owing to the increased resources being handled through Constituency Development Funds. UKA leaders have been lamenting that the UPND government is putting up unnecessary road blocks to stop the registration of the alliance as a political party. In an interview, Lifuka said Zambia being a functioning democracy should allow the formation of various political parties. “I think that we should be a functioning democracy which allows for a multiplicity of political formations. And in this...