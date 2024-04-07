Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE say 22-year-old Margret Chibesakunda, a third-year Public Administration student at UNZA, died after being electrocuted while attempting to charge her phone. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga discloses that the unfortunate event led to a spontaneous demonstration by UNZA students, who obstructed the Great East Road with stones and drums. In a statement, Sunday, Hamoonga stated that the incident occurred in the deceased’s room at October hostel on Saturday around 21:00 hours. “On the evening of April 6, 2024, at approximately 23:40 hours, Chelston Police Station received a distressing report of electrocution from Ms Mwanja Daka, aged 29, residing at house 86/24 Ng’ombe Chimulambe Street. Ms Daka, a registered nurse at the University of Zambia clinic, reported a tragic incident involving...