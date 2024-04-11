PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has, with immediate effect, terminated the appointment of Idah Chella as Director General of the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA). In a statement, Thursday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka indicated that the President was wishing Chella well in her future endeavors. “President Hakainde Hichilema has, pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia terminated the appointment of Mrs. Idah Chileshe Chella as Director General of the Zambia Public Procurement Authority with immediate effect. The President thanks Mrs. Chella for the service rendered to the people of Zambia, the Government of the Republic of Zambia and wishes her well in her future endeavors,” stated Hamakasa....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.