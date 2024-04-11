TRADE Kings Group has announced the launch of a media club, which is aimed at enhancing and strengthening its long-standing relationship with the media. Speaking during the launch, Wednesday, Trade King’s Group public relations manager Bridget Kambobe said the club would engage quarterly in media leadership through planned workshops, plant tour, networking and end of the year events. “The Trade Kings Group has contributed to the growth of the media landscape in the country over the last three decades. Trade Kings Group has announced the launch of the media club with the objective to enhance and strengthening its long standing media relationship. The media and entertainment industry are a unique intersection of art, culture, technology, content creation, news and advertising....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.