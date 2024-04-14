PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has asked the people of the Copperbelt Province to support him because he has worked on all the things they asked him to work on. And President Hichilema said UPND is doing exactly what they said they would while they were in the opposition. Meanwhile, Chililabombwe UPND member of parliament Paul Kabuswe says President Hakainde Hichilema has impregnated Zambia with developmental projects. Speaking during the commissioning of the rehabilitated Chingola-Kasumbalesa Road in Chililabombwe, Friday, President Hichilema asked for Copperbelt residents’ support. “That independent councillor came to my house and said ‘HH, just do two things for me and I will support you’ and I said say what you want. He said Chibuluma Road and Mopani and I...



