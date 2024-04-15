HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says whenever the UPND alliance held a rally, it was in the name of a registered political party. On Tuesday, former Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo said the UPND was being insensitive by denying the United Kwacha Alliance the right to hold a rally on the basis that it was not registered when the UPND Alliance also used to hold rallies. But commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Mwiimbu said whenever the UPND Alliance held a rally, it was under a registered political party. “The difference with the UPND Alliance, if ever there were any application for a public rally, it was in the name of a registered political party. Assuming...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.