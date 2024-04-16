LUSAKA Province UPND Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says President Hakainde Hichilema should consider changing the colour of the local currency so that PF officials hiding cash in their homes can be forced to deposit it into banks, thereby increasing the circulation of money. Addressing the media, Sunday, Mwaliteta said PF members were at the forefront of complaining about the cost of living when they were keeping huge sums of money in their homes. “All you left was corruption but you are in the forefront complaining about cost of living, ‘cost of living, there is no money in circulation’. How many members of PF were keeping money, 60 million in their homes in the trunks then you expect to have money in...



