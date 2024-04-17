THE Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says its efforts to combat cybercrime have been frustrated by people who warn scammers that they will report them to the authority for sending scam messages. In an interview, Friday, ZICTA Director General Choolwe Nalubamba said people would continue to receive unsolicited messages from scammers because ZICTA can’t check their phones to see what is being shared, as that would be a violation of citizens’ rights. “You will probably continue receiving messages from scammers. It’s not something that stops now. Because what we don’t do is to go into the SMS to see what is being shared. Because that will be a violation of your rights. So you will continue receiving those....



