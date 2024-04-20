THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revealed that it registered 3,226 voters in March this year, bringing the total number of registered voters from January 2023 to March 2024 to 40,928. In a statement, Friday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga announced that out of the 3,226 voters registered in March through the Continuous Registration of Voters (CRV), 1,613 were males and 1,613 were females. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has registered 3, 226 voters in the month of March 2024, out of which 1,613 are males while 1,613 are females. Ndola recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under review at 490 while Mansa recorded the least at 13. This brings the cumulative total number...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.