NEW Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka says there is no political party which can win the general elections without forming an alliance. Kateka says the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) cannot do without the Patriotic Front because it has the largest following in the country. Speaking when she featured on Liseli Radio Station in Mongu, Kateka explained that leaving PF out of the alliance would cause a three-horse race where UKA would lose. “Now, the PF has got the largest number of supporters. If you leave them out, you would have a three-horse race, we would have UPND, PF separate and ourselves separate and we won’t win the election. It means we will continue the way we are and continuing along...



