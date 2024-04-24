THE Department of Immigration, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has apprehended 13 Chinese nationals, two Vietnamese nationals, and two Zambian drivers for engaging in suspected commercial sex activities with some named casinos. Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says from those arrested, 36-year-old Chinese national Lai Aiping has been linked to the internet fraud syndicate involving Golden Top Support Services. In a statement, Wednesday, Nshinka stated that the arrest followed a raid on a named residential property in Lusaka’s Mass Media area conducted in the late hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2024. “The Department of Immigration in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended 13 Chinese nationals (10 females and three males), two female Vietnamese,...



