EMMANUEL Mwamba says Chama South PF MP Davison Mung’andu should resign from the party since he has crossed floors. The Edgar Lungu led PF – faction Information and Publicity Chairperson has accused Mung’andu of abandoning his party in favour of working with the UPND. Meanwhile, Miles Sampa led PF – faction Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona says the party is studying Mung’andu’s statement. On Sunday, Mung’andu said he had graduated from being a UPND praise singer to a choirmaster after government purchased road construction equipment for his constituency. He remarked that despite scoring 100 percent votes for PF in Muchinga Province, his party had a habit of belittling people who decided to leave. Commenting on the remarks, Tuesday, Mwamba urged Mung’andu...