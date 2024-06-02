ACTING Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Ambrose Lufuma says police are investigating Petauke Central MP Emmanuel Jay Banda for attempted murder and assault. Lufuma says the lawmaker was unable to provide the police with any information regarding his supposed abduction, when he disappeared for 48 hours. On the other hand, Lufuma says police advised the New heritage Party not to go ahead with its political rally at Chipata Football Grounds in Mandevu due to security concerns. In a statement, Saturday, Lufuma said Banda developed a medical condition after being booked for detention, and was currently receiving medical attention at Maina Soko Medical Centre. “I wish to address the recent developments concerning Honourable Jay Banda. Yesterday, 31st May 2024, Honourable...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.