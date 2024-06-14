THE Auditor General’s Special Audit Report on RDA has revealed that from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2022, the agency contracted 24 construction companies to undertake various projects, with contract sums exceeding the budgeted amount by K7.5 billion. The report has revealed that the Road Development Agency also accrued K1.3 billion in interest charges due to its failure to settle contractors’ and consultants’ bills. The report has further disclosed that the agency failed to recover advance payments amounting to K90,950,424 made to three contractors. According to a statement issued by Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale, Thursday, the audit findings indicated that as at December 31, 2022, RDA was owing various contractors and consultants over K9.8 billion in respect...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.