THE Department of Immigration has deported a 55-year old Turkish Director for sexually abusing his female employees. In a statement, Monday, Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the Immigration Dept also revoked his residence permit before deporting him. “The Department of Immigration has effected the deportation of a 55-year-old Turkish Residence Permit Holder, Taciddin Sahutoglu for sexually abusing his female employees. He was deported on 14th June, 2024 following the conclusion of investigations into reports that Sahutoglu who is a Director and Shareholder at Deniz Blocks and Pavers Factory located in Lusaka was in the habit of abusing his female employees. Investigations also revealed glaring breaches of labour laws such as non-adherence to the minimum wage by the company. The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.