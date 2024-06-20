POLICE have formally arrested Petauke Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda for a non-bailable offence of aggravated robbery. Police have also charged him with attempted murder for crimes allegedly committed on December 14, 2015, in Eastern Province. On Wednesday, police confirmed transferring Banda to Chipata for questioning shortly after his discharge from Maina Soko Military Hospital. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said following investigations, Banda had now been formally arrested. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of the formal arrest of Honourable Jay Banda, the Member of Parliament for Petauke, in connection with serious criminal offences. Honourable Banda has been arrested for the offences of Aggravated Robbery Contrary to section 294 and...



