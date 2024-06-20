THE Ministry of Technology and Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Google, through its subsidiary, Google Cloud, which will see the construction of a Centre of Excellence in digital transformation, innovation, offering skills development and knowledge sharing. Technology and Science Minister, Felix Mutati, says the Memorandum of Understanding that Zambia has signed with American technology giant, will ensure Zambians conduct their activities efficiently. And Google Cloud Director Global Strategic Initiatives, Manuel Greisinger, says the new investment into digital infrastructure and security initiatives will increase digital connectivity, accelerate economic growth and resilience across Africa. Speaking during the signing of the MoU, Wednesday, Mutati said Zambia’s internet penetration had moved from 52.3 percent to 64 percent in the past year....



