THE Zambia Police Command says it will not tolerate the behaviour of officers who are mounting illegal checkpoints and roadblocks. In a statement, Tuesday, Acting Inspector General of Police Milner Muyambango warned that any officer found manning unauthorised checkpoints would be dealt with accordingly. “The Zambia Police Command has for some time now been receiving numerous complaints from members of the public regarding the conduct of some Police officers who mount unauthorized or illegal checkpoints and Roadblocks in some parts of the country. Most of these unauthorized Checkpoints and Roadblocks are mounted at undesignated points thereby putting the lives of motorists and other road users at risk. Police Command is extremely concerned and will not condone such unethical behaviour. We...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.