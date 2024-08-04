PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema is planning to remove Edgar Lungu’s immunity and possibly push an agenda for him to be prosecuted within five months. At a press conference, Friday, Nakacinda said President Hichilema wanted Lungu to be prosecuted and convicted on trumped up charges. “For now, he is attempting, by way of using either law fare or indeed any other means, by the way, for example now he has such a route that he wants to remove his immunity and possibly push an agenda that he be prosecuted within five months and have him convicted on trumped up charges that is what he has schemed to do,” he said. Nakacinda further said...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.