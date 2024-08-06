THE Zambia Police Service has disclosed that during this year’s Agriculture and Commercial Show, it recorded 79 criminal cases involving stolen property valued at K324,475 and made 24 arrests. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga explained that police recorded one theft of a motor vehicle case and 61 theft-from-person cases, among others. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that during the Agriculture and Commercial Show, we received and recorded a total of 79 criminal cases. The total value of stolen property was K324,475.00, while the total value of recovered property was K15,220.00. A total of 24 arrests were made in connection with these incidents. These cases involved various offences, each with varying numbers...



