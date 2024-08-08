GOVERNANCE activist and chartered environmentalist, Rueben Lifuka, has called on government to deal with breaches of the law at Sensele Mine. News Diggers recently published an investigative documentary, showing how Chinese are processing copper in Chiwempala without regard to the environment and human habitation. The investigation also showed that more Chinese processing plants and stockpiling yards have been setup along the Kitwe-Chingola Road, Chingola-Solwezi Road, and the Chingola-Chililabombwe Roads, converting agricultural and residential land. Further, the investigation revealed that a team that had been redeployed to Sensele Mine to recover bodies of trapped miners after an accident had also joined the illegal mining operation in the name of youth empowerment. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Lifuka said it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.