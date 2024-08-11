POLICE have confirmed that National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Saboi Imboela, is in custody after the court issued a warrant of arrest against her. Recently, Lusaka Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya issued a warrant of arrest against Imboela in the matter in which she is charged with two counts of libel. In an interview, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the police were merely executing the bench warrant issued against Imboela. “You know when a court issues a bench warrant, it instructs each and every police officer; every police officer actually to apprehend such a person and then detain them and then bring her or him before the courts. So, she is being detained not necessarily that maybe we have a case...



