CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says no sane person of integrity would accept a position as a commissioner at the ACC in its current form, questioning what they would be doing there if they cannot control the Director General. And Sangwa has described the UPND’s fight against corruption as a joke, arguing that they simply inherited the same institutions that facilitated corruption and perfected them. Sangwa also says Chief Justice Mumba Malila crossed the line by stating that the corruption fight needs improvement, arguing that the judiciary needs to remain independent and impartial. Meanwhile, Sangwa says President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive that corruption cases should be tried and concluded within five months amounts to interference in the judiciary’s work. Speaking on Diamond...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.