Chief Justice Mumba Malila making his remarks during the public open day and the launch of the Mediation Settlement week at the Judiciary Supreme Court grounds in Lusaka on Thursday 8th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila says lawyers cannot remain respectable professionals if they are liars and manipulators. And Chief Justice Malila has insisted that there is significant room for improvement in the way some things are done in the Judiciary such as the incessant delays in the administration of justice. Meanwhile, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Lungisani Zulu says the perception that there’s corruption within the Judiciary is another challenge which legal practitioners need to confront head-on. Speaking at the Bar-Bench 2024 Conference in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court and LAZ, Chief Justice Malila said the legal professionals could not expect the public to respect them if they were not conducting themselves ethically. He said those...