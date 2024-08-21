The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested two suspects for possession of counterfeit US$95,300. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC public relations officer Allan Tamba said Biemba Biemba and Roy Cheembela were intercepted while traveling from Lusaka to Mazabuka. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in collaboration with the Zambia Police, successfully carried out a series of complex coordinated operations in Kazungula and Mazabuka Districts, leading to the arrest of persons involved in serious criminal activities, including possession of illicit drugs and counterfeit currency. In a separate and meticulously coordinated operation, DEC officers in Mazabuka have arrested two (2) individuals namely; Biemba Biemba, male aged 49, a resident of 15 Miles in Lusaka and Roy Cheembela, male aged 36, a resident of...



