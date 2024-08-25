PEOPLE of Zambia who were doubting us when we were in opposition, when we say things, we get them done, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And President Hichilema says he will prioritise the construction of the Chadiza-Chipata road, which he has now named the “HH Road”. Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi has lamented the exploitation of natural resources in local areas by some investors. Speaking during the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony in Eastern Province, Saturday, President Hichilema said despite inheriting a broken-down country, the UPND has achieved a lot in three years of being in power. “We’re thankful that you’ve maintained this tradition for many years. Culture is the foundation of our characters. Our ceremonies continue to bind our people to...



