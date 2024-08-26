PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says when one part of leadership is dysfunctional, it affects service delivery to Zambians. And Anglican Archbishop Albert Chama has advised other bishops against preaching with the intention of manipulating Christians. Speaking during the consecration service of Anglican Bishops, Sunday, President Hichilema said leaders must love Zambians in order to serve diligently. “This government will support this church and these additional Bishops to ease their work. It’s difficult work. We take these people for granted, their work is not easy. You really have our best wishes as you take a new turn to service in the church, the country, region and beyond. We urge you to serve the people in a diligent manner. We also want to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.