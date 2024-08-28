CHILILABOMBWE UPND MP Paul Kabuswe says God will not give Edgar Lungu the authority to rule the country because the former president does not mean well for the country. And the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says the labour movement will not tolerate politicians who want to use workers as “punching bags” for their political agendas. During a public rally on Saturday, Lungu said civil servants who were doing the wrong thing would be dealt with individually when he returns to power in 2026. Commenting on Lungu’s remarks while addressing UPND members on the Copperbelt, Kabuswe urged civil servants not to allow Lungu near power. “How do you threaten people that when I come to power, I’ll follow you...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.