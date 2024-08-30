STEPHEN Kampyongo says former president Edgar Lungu wasn’t inciting violence against civil servants with his recent warning but was simply stressing the importance of public workers doing their work professionally. The former home affairs minister has also questioned why Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union General Secretary Makayi Makayi was responding to Lungu’s statement instead of focusing on the working conditions of public service workers as a union leader. During a public rally on Saturday, Lungu said civil servants who were doing the wrong thing would be dealt with individually when he returns to power in 2026. In response, Makayi said civil servants do not fear Lungu, adding that they will deal with him squarely through the ballot box in...



