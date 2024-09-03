UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says he agrees with Chanda Kasolo’s statement that no party is capable of replacing the current government, looking at what they have done so far. On Saturday, Kasolo, who is former Zambia Must Prosper secretary general, revealed that he had resigned from his position and politics in general. He added that despite the current economic hardships, no political party was capable of replacing the UPND. “…my colleagues I’ve left in politics, I wish them well, but my message to them would be to please concentrate on issues that will take development of our nation. Forget about personalities because they will get us nowhere. We need people to be concentrating on what we can really do...



