THE Ministry of Agriculture has called on eligible beneficiary farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to deposit their contributions by October 31, 2024. In a statement, Wednesday, Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary for Technical Services John Mulongoti said government wanted to ensure that farmers had access to farming inputs before the onset of the rains. “The Ministry of Agriculture is currently implementing the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) for the 2024/2025 farming season and is working round the clock to ensure that farmers have access to farming inputs before the onset of the rains. The ministry is hereby calling upon all eligible beneficiary farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) who have received their authority to deposit...



