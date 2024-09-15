MTENDERE Mission Hospital in Chirundu has asked bereaved families to take their loved one’s bodies a day or two after depositing them in the mortuary because their back up generator had developed a fault. And Chirundu district commissioner Patrick Kasambila says Mtendere Mission Hospital is also unable to cook for patients due to load shedding. In a public notice, Friday, Mtendere Mission Hospital acting director Benjamin Kazule stated that the hospital standby generator had developed a fault, therefore affecting the mortuary’s operations. “This serves to inform the general public that the hospital standby generator has developed a fault. In view of this, bereaved families are hereby urged to collect bodies of their beloved one or two days after depositing them...



