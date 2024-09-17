Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

WE can brag a little and put our heads up high, China has taken its relationship with Zambia very seriously, says Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe. And Haimbe says President Hakainde Hichilema was only identifying a lacuna in the Constitution, where someone at the helm of a country can repeatedly dissolve Parliament if they so wished. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Haimbe said the President was received with high honours during his recent trip to China. “The President was received with such high honours. Our brothers and sisters in China have taken this relationship with Zambia very seriously. We can brag a little and put our heads up high. It’s only at this FOCAC...