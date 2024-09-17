MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema’s Parliament speech was not inspiring because it offered no hope for Zambians regarding load shedding and the high cost of living. On Friday, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia Beatrice Mutali said President Hichilema’s speech was very inspiring, uplifting and encouraging, despite the country’s challenges. But in an interview, Monday, Mundubile disagreed with Mutali’s observation, arguing that the President did not offer any practical measures to address the energy crisis and other challenges. “A speech of that nature addresses various audiences. So basically, a speech of that nature should have some target audiences. Now given what we are going through, the expectations of the Zambian people were very high especially in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.