POLICE have refuted reports circulating on social media that officers have been searching for former president Edgar Lungu in Lundazi and Lumezi. In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Lungu, who featured on Kanele Radio in Lundazi on Sunday, is currently in Lusaka, and that the police are fully aware of his whereabouts. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to categorically refute the false reports circulating on various media platforms alleging that police officers have been searching for the former president, his excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, at the farms of Dr. Martin Mtonga and Hon. Munir Zulu in Lundazi and Lumezi, respectively. Additionally, we wish to dismiss the rumors suggesting that police sealed off Kanele and other places in...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here