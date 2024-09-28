Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has intensified his campaigns to Member States, seeking support for the candidacy of Zambia’s Dr Samuel Maimbo for the African Development Bank Presidency. According to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations Namatama Njekwa, Haimbe was speaking at a breakfast event held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The Minister noted that for Africa and non-Africa members of the Bank to derive the much-desired benefits, the next president of the Bank should have vast experience in resource mobilisation and a wider network with other financial institutions. “Minister of Foreign Affairs and International...