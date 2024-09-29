Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

WATER Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says the reduced water supply has led to a decrease in revenue collection for utility companies, resulting in losses averaging K1.5 million per month. Giving a ministerial statement in parliament, Thursday, Nzovu said water utility companies were failing to cover their operational and maintenance costs, making it difficult to sustain service delivery. “Madam Speaker, you may wish to know that reduced water supply has further led to decreased revenue for utilities resulting in losses of an average of K1.5 million per month due to reduced sales. This coupled with extremely low tariffs of an average of K7.9 per cubic meter against an average unit cost of recovery of about K13.9 have had a...