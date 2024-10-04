President Hakainde Hichilema with Minister of Mines and Minerals development Paul Kabuswe (l) and Barrick Gold Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow (r) during the official ground breaking of the Super Pit Barrick Lumwana mine in Kalumbila District on Wednesday 2nd October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHIEF Mumena of the Kaonde-speaking people of North-Western Province says the years President Hakainde Hichilema spent in opposition helped him become the good leader he is today. And President Hichilema says government and investors have the opportunity to take the country where many people thought it could never be. On the other hand, Barrick Gold Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow says Barrick is committed to making Lumwana one of the top 25 copper mines in the world. Speaking at the launch of the Lumwana Barrick Super Pit, Wednesday, Chief Mumena said President Hichilema was now a well-baked leader due to his many years in opposition. “Mr President, you have done a great job. You have given us a lot of...