POLICE this morning conducted a search at the residence of Nakonde PF MP Lukas Simumba in Nakonde as part of an ongoing investigation. In a statement, Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga stated that the search was conducted in accordance with the law. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that a search was conducted this morning at the residence of Nakonde area Member of Parliament Honourable Lukas Simumba as part of an ongoing investigation. The search was executed in accordance with the law, and all necessary procedures were followed. Investigations are still ongoing, and we are working diligently to gather all relevant information. At this stage, we are unable to provide further details to ensure the...



