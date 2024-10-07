IF you get yourself involved in criminality thinking you’ll be protected by the UPND because it’s the ruling party, you’re cheating yourself, says UPND National Chairperson Collins Maoma. Commenting on the police detention of UPND member Kelvin Sampa and two others for obtaining US$80,000 by false pretences, Maoma said anyone who engaged in criminal activities should face the law. “UPND and the President have been very clear, anyone who breaks the law is on his own. It doesn’t matter whether you join UPND or you’re UPND, if you break the law, the law will catch up with you. That’s the position UPND has taken. So if a person comes to join UPND with a view that they will be protected,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here