THE Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, has revealed a reduction in irregularities in Ministries, Provinces and Agencies from K103,519,546,579 in 2022 to K81,460,265,276 in 2023. The report has, however, indicated an increase in irregularities such as irregular payments, rising from K152,446,283 in 2022 to K745,929,026 in 2023, showing a variance of K593,482,743. Meanwhile, the audit findings show an increase in unutilised funds from K132,503,190 in 2022 to K2,693,513,302 in 2023, while misappropriation of funds increased from K135,207 in 2022 to K737,927 in 2023. The report further indicates that the loss of funds increased from K54,141 in 2022 to K9,422,335 in 2023 due to compensation and award liabilities accrued from previous financial years, while wasteful...



