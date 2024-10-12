THE latest Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of the Republic has revealed that 10 officers who were separated from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were irregularly paid salaries totalling K1,107,051 for up to 26 months. The report noted that two of the 10 officers did not return to Zambia after being recalled from missions abroad and that their whereabouts were unknown. “The Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Circular No. B1 of 2019 (d) provides that employees who are separated from employment by way of death, resignation, retirement, dismissal, or discharge should be terminated from the payroll with effect from the date of resignation, dismissal, or discharge. During the period under review, 10 officers were separated from the Ministry for...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here