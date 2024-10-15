POLICE say four people have died while 29 individuals have sustained serious injuries after a Marcopolo bus they were traveling in overturned along the Great North Road (Southbound). In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred due to excessive speed, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Hamoonga said there was an undisclosed number of passengers on the bus and that some commuters were not accounted for as they were neither found at the scene nor admitted to any hospital. “The Zambia Police Traffic in Kafue has recorded a fatal Road Traffic Accident (RTA) that occurred today, October 15,2024, at around 04:30 hours at the Kafue Boys Secondary...



