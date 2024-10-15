FORMER president Edgar Lungu has wished Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people a quick psychological recovery and holistic healing following his accident. On Saturday, Chief Mpezeni survived a road traffic accident after attending a traditional ceremony for the Bisa in Nabwalya. In a Facebook post, Monday, Lungu said he was glad that Chief Mpezeni, his induna and his retainer were out of danger and in good health. “Yesterday (Sunday), l learnt with sadness that His Majesty, Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province was involved in a road accident. I was reliably informed that His Majesty, Ngwenyama Inkhosi Yama Nkhosi Mpezeni IV survived this terrible accident which took place on 12th October, 2024, at...



