POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Joseph Kabanshi, popularly known as “VIPER”, who is an alleged gang leader in Kanyama. In a statement, Friday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said Kabanshi had been on the wanted list for multiple serious crimes including murder, aggravated robbery, and other violent criminal activities in the area. “Police in Kanyama have apprehended a male suspect named Joseph Kabanshi, aged 24, popularly known as “VIPER” from Garden House Compound in Lusaka. Kabanshi is reported to be the leader of a gang that has been terrorising the community. He had been on the police wanted list for multiple serious crimes, including murder, aggravated robbery, and other violent criminal activities in the area. He was apprehended...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here