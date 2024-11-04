THE Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has announced that Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport has been named the Best International Airport for Southern Africa at the 2024 World Luxury Travel Awards. In a statement, Friday, ZACL Acting Communications and Brand Manager Monde Wood Yamalezi said the award reflected the Corporation’s commitment to enhancing Zambia’s aviation landscape. “Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) is proud to announce that Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport (SMKIA) has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best International Airport – Regional” for Southern Africa at the World Luxury Travel Awards 2024. The award was presented at the gala ceremony held at AYANA Bali, Indonesia. Established in 2006, the World Luxury Travel Awards are the pinnacle of achievement...



