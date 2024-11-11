VETERAN politician Vernon Johnson Mwaanga says it is impossible for Zambians to re-elect a former president like Americans did because the two countries have different systems. And Mwaanga says it will be very difficult for former president Edgar Lungu to win the next election if he stands because the people will remember what happened during his time in office. Meanwhile, Mwaanga says the toxic nature of politics he was witnessing today is not what he and fellow freedom fighters envisioned. In an interview, Friday, Mwaanga said what had just happened in the US election was unattainable in Zambia. “I am afraid this is not attainable in a country like Zambia. Our circumstances are different, and our political system is different....



